* Indian cash rates still firm around 8.00/8.05 percent, versus 7.95/8.00 Friday close, given Monday marks the start of a new reserves reporting fortnight. * As a result, banks' borrowing from the repo window rises to 801.3 billion rupees, offsetting the 170 billion rupees of liquidity injected on Saturday after the RBI's 25 bps cut in the cash reserve ratio. * Senior dealer says repo borrowings may start falling from Tuesday and may slip to a 100-150 billion deficit by the first week of October. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 127.85 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.07 percent, while that in the CBLO market are at 521.03 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.99 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)