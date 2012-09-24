* Shares in Maruti Suzuki rise as much as 4.24 percent on Monday on hopes for increased sales from the launch of a new Alto 800 model in mid-October, during India's festival season. * The new version of the hatchback, which has been India's biggest-selling car for the past eight years, is looking like it could be a big hit, dealers say. * The car is expected to carry a price tag of around 270,000 rupees ($5,000) after taxes and fees, says Deepak Jain, an auto analyst at Sharekhan Institution. * The new Alto will be 15 percent more fuel efficient than its predecessor, a company spokesman says. * Maruti Suzuki shares up 3.3 percent as of 0950 GMT. ($1 = 53.5150 Indian rupees) (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com, henry.foy@thomsonreuters.com)