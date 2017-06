* USD/INR forwards see bids, reversing receiving trades earlier in the session, following some profit-booking. * 3-month forwards trading at 6.48 percent, unchanged from the previous close after falling to 6.35 pct earlier in the session. * 1-year forwards trading at 5.76 percent versus previous close of 5.73 percent. * Spot USD/INR at 53.35/36 after falling to a four-month low of 53.045 early in the session. * Traders say expectation of easing interest rates and additional rises in the rupee will keep USD/INR premiums capped. * Senior treasury official tips 3-month forwards to trade below 6.5 pct, with a potential break below 6 pct, and says 12-month should find resistance ahead of 5.90 percent as it targets 5.40 percent. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)