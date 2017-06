* USD/INR extends gains, now up on the day at 53.47/48 versus its previous close of 53.45/46 after dipping to 53.0450, its lowest since May 10. * Dealers say continued oil-related dollar buying helping the pair after a sharp fall in early session. * The pair also aided by the euro's fall after a leading survey of German business sentiment disappointed, and uncertainty over Spain and Greece was likely to undermine the single currency. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/)