* USD/INR likely to open with lower bias as Asian FX,
stocks trading with mild gains. The pair last closed at
53.47/48.
* Dealers say sentiment remains positive for INR on hopes of
more reforms by the government, which are expected to boost
inflows.
* Oil-related USD demand by the end of the month will be
watched, say dealers.
* USD/INR NDFs close NY trade at 53.58-63 on heavy trading and
will be watched in Asian trade after heavy arbitrage related USD
selling in onshore market on Monday.
* Nifty futures in Singapore trading up 0.1 percent,
with MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index flat, up only
0.02 percent.
* Euro steadies in early trade in Asia after falling to a more
than one-week low against the dollar overnight as worries about
Spain's debt persisted and weak German business data fanned
fears of slowing growth.
