* USD/INR likely to open with lower bias as Asian FX, stocks trading with mild gains. The pair last closed at 53.47/48. * Dealers say sentiment remains positive for INR on hopes of more reforms by the government, which are expected to boost inflows. * Oil-related USD demand by the end of the month will be watched, say dealers. * USD/INR NDFs close NY trade at 53.58-63 on heavy trading and will be watched in Asian trade after heavy arbitrage related USD selling in onshore market on Monday. * Nifty futures in Singapore trading up 0.1 percent, with MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index flat, up only 0.02 percent. * Euro steadies in early trade in Asia after falling to a more than one-week low against the dollar overnight as worries about Spain's debt persisted and weak German business data fanned fears of slowing growth. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/)