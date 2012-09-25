* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.02 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.03 percent. * Asian shares eased on Tuesday after sentiment was weakened by data showing Germany's business confidence dropped in September, and a weak earnings forecast from Caterpillar Inc, both of which underscored worries about a global growth slowdown. * Foreign investors bought stocks of 15.95 billion rupees on Monday, when the BSE index fell 0.42 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * India's ruling Congress party will meet at 1375 GMT to decide on changes in the Cabinet, which are expected to last until next general elections in 2014. * Also on watch would be power-sector lenders such as Power Finance Corp and Rural Electrification Corp after India approved a plan to bail out cash-strapped power distributors saddled with more than $35 billion in debt. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)