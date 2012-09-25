* USD/INR creeping higher after opening lower; pair at
53.48/49, 53.37 intraday low, 53.47/48 last close.
* Dealers say sentiments remain bullish on INR, as the
government is widely expected to push more reforms.
* Oil-related USD demand, which peaks towards the end of the
month, will be watched, say dealers.
* MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index down 0.13 percent.
* Euro steadies in early trade in Asia after falling to a more
than one-week low against the dollar overnight as worries about
Spain's debt persisted and weak German business data fanned
fears of slowing growth.
