* USD/INR creeping higher after opening lower; pair at 53.48/49, 53.37 intraday low, 53.47/48 last close. * Dealers say sentiments remain bullish on INR, as the government is widely expected to push more reforms. * Oil-related USD demand, which peaks towards the end of the month, will be watched, say dealers. * MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index down 0.13 percent. * Euro steadies in early trade in Asia after falling to a more than one-week low against the dollar overnight as worries about Spain's debt persisted and weak German business data fanned fears of slowing growth. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/)