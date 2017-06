* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 basis points (bps) to 8.14 percent. * Government expected to carry forward with more reforms, which may facilitate a rate cut by RBI. * Dealers say market looking ahead to fiscal second half borrowing, with the government and central bank scheduled to meet later in the week. * Oil fell more than 1 percent in overnight trade on weak global growth outlook, but has climbed back above $110/barrel on geopolitical tensions. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)