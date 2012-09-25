* The BSE index falls 0.04 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is down 0.17 percent. * Lenders fall on profit-taking after NSE's benchmark for banking stocks rose 14.3 percent so far this month. * State Bank of India falls 0.7 percent, while Axis Bank falls 2.8 percent. * Shares exposed to India's state-owned electricity distributors gained in early trade on Tuesday before succumbing to profit-booking, after the government approved a bailout plan for the cash-strapped utilities. * Power Finance Corp falls 1.6 percent, while Canara Bank is down 1.1 percent. * Shares in Cairn India falls 3.8 percent in pre-open trade on Tuesday after Cairn Energy was set to sell an 8 percent stake in its former unit for up to $940 million, in the second such deal in three months. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)