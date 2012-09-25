* Deutsche Bank says continuing INR gains, subdued oil prices
will give 'rare sweet spot' for India, positively impacting
fiscal deficit, and give support to the RBI which has been
waiting for inflation to cool.
* Note says policy focus will remain biased towards INR
appreciation.
* Expectations of muted global energy prices are a strong
positive for India and have the potential to substantially
reduce India's equity risk premium, it says.
* Bank expects India equities rally to continue, reiterates
Sensex target of 20,000 for December. Prefers beta plays with
recommendation for investors to stay overweight on banks, metals
and some infra stocks, advises trimming positions in IT and
pharma.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)