* India's BSE index gains 0.3 percent, while the 50-share NSE index gains 0.21. * Defensive stocks such as ITC gain on value buying after recent declines as investors churned in favour of cyclicals and high-beta stocks, betting on additional government reforms and global liquidity from the U.S. Federal Reserve's new asset purchase programme. * Cigarette maker ITC gains 1.6 percent, while Hindustan Unilever is up 1.3 percent. * Cipla also gains 2.5 percent on value buying after an 8.7 percent decline in last eight sessions. * Shares in Axis Bank fall 2.6 percent on concerns over credit provided to Indonesia's PT Bumi Resources, whose parent company, Bumi Plc, launched an investigation into alleged financial irregularities at its Indonesian operations. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)