* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 1
bp on the day to 8.17 percent, amid uncertainty about whether
the restructured debt of power distributors would be an eligible
security under the mandatory debt holdings for banks.
* Power Secretary P. Uma Shankar said India will not offer these
bonds statutory liquidity ratio status, contradicting earlier
media reports the restructured debt of state-run power
distributors would fall under the scheme.
* Yields had risen from a session low of 8.14 percent on those
media reports.
* SLR is the percentage of total banks' deposits that must be
invested in government-approved securities, such as central and
state government bonds, bills, cash and gold.
