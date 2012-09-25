* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 1 bp on the day to 8.17 percent, amid uncertainty about whether the restructured debt of power distributors would be an eligible security under the mandatory debt holdings for banks. * Power Secretary P. Uma Shankar said India will not offer these bonds statutory liquidity ratio status, contradicting earlier media reports the restructured debt of state-run power distributors would fall under the scheme. * Yields had risen from a session low of 8.14 percent on those media reports. * SLR is the percentage of total banks' deposits that must be invested in government-approved securities, such as central and state government bonds, bills, cash and gold. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)