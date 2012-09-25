* USD/INR trading lower at 53.32/33 from its previous
close of 53.47/48, on foreign fund-related inflows.
* India has received large inflows after it decided to push
ahead with reforms, with over $2 billion having come into
equities in September alone.
* Earlier, pair rose to a session high of 53.63, mainly driven
by outflows of around $940 million, which dealers said was
likely on account of Cairn Energy's stake sale in Cairn
India.
* Resistance for USD/INR seen at 53.66, the low hit on Sept. 17
at around the start of the drop in the pair.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/)