* India's benchmark five-year OIS rate and the one-year OIS rate both steady at 7.12 percent and 7.68 percent respectively, in the absence of any fresh triggers. * Traders say rates may fall further from current levels on the back of any cues suggesting the central bank will lower key interest rates at its upcoming policy review in late October. * Dealers say there was some paying seen in the 1 year rates in morning trade, which had pushed the rate to 7.70 percent but market has been quiet since those flows smoothened out. * Both the 1-year and 5-year rates are expected to drop by around 5 basis points (bps) each by the end of the week on rate cut bets, dealers say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)