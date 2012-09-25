* Indian cash rates still firm around the repo rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, versus 8.05/8.10 Monday's close, given the start of a new reserves reporting fortnight. * As a result, banks' borrowing from the repo window still remains high at 797.6 billion rupees, even after the 170 billion rupees of liquidity injected on Saturday after the RBI's 25 bps cut in the cash reserve ratio. * The federal government's outstanding short-term loans with the RBI were 131.26 billion rupees on Sept. 14 as against 16.80 billion rupees in the earlier week, indicating higher spending by the government. * Kotak Mahindra Bank expects the LAF deficit to hover around 600-800 billion rupees in this week as the government will also repay the RBI on account of the current used WMA facilities. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 105.03 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.06 percent, while that in the CBLO market are at 618.20 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.96 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)