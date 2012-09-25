* Indian cash rates still firm around the repo rate at
8.00/8.05 percent, versus 8.05/8.10 Monday's close, given the
start of a new reserves reporting fortnight.
* As a result, banks' borrowing from the repo window still
remains high at 797.6 billion rupees, even after the 170 billion
rupees of liquidity injected on Saturday after the RBI's 25 bps
cut in the cash reserve ratio.
* The federal government's outstanding short-term loans with the
RBI were 131.26 billion rupees on Sept. 14 as against 16.80
billion rupees in the earlier week, indicating higher spending
by the government.
* Kotak Mahindra Bank expects the LAF deficit to hover around
600-800 billion rupees in this week as the government will also
repay the RBI on account of the current used WMA facilities.
* Total volumes in the call money market stand at 105.03 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.06 percent, while that in
the CBLO market are at 618.20 billion rupees at a weighted
average rate of 7.96 percent.
