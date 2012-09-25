* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up
2 basis points (bps) to 8.18 percent as investors trim positions
ahead of the second half borrowing calendar announcement due
later this week.
* "The market was already sitting on very heavy positions. There
is a possibility of some additional borrowing being announced as
early as this week, so some sell-off being seen. Foreign banks
are on the sell side," a trader at a primary dealership said.
* Some traders said a Reuters poll which showed that the
government was likely to borrow an additional 500 billion rupees
this year, also had some impact on market sentiment.
