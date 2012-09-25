* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 2 basis points (bps) to 8.18 percent as investors trim positions ahead of the second half borrowing calendar announcement due later this week. * "The market was already sitting on very heavy positions. There is a possibility of some additional borrowing being announced as early as this week, so some sell-off being seen. Foreign banks are on the sell side," a trader at a primary dealership said. * Some traders said a Reuters poll which showed that the government was likely to borrow an additional 500 billion rupees this year, also had some impact on market sentiment. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)