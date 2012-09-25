UPDATE 2-SBI on course to raise $2.3 bln in record Indian share sale to institutions
September 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Erste Group Bank AG
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date March 28, 2023
Coupon 6.375 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date October 2, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Erste, HSBC, Goldman Sachs, UBS,
BNP Paribas & Credit Suisse
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS0836299320
OTTAWA, June 5 Toronto's red-hot housing market cooled in May as sellers cashed in on high prices and buyers moved to the sidelines in the wake of new housing rules aimed at dampening demand in Canada's largest city, data showed on Monday.