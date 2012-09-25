September 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Erste Group Bank AG

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date March 28, 2023

Coupon 6.375 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date October 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Erste, HSBC, Goldman Sachs, UBS,

BNP Paribas & Credit Suisse

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS0836299320

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.