September 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Elisa Oyj

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date October 04, 2019

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.025

Reoffer price 99.025

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 145.3bp

Over the 3.5 pct Due 2019 DBR

Payment Date October 04, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Danske Bank & Nordea Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0836360254

