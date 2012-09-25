UPDATE 2-SBI on course to raise $2.3 bln in record Indian share sale to institutions
* Sale India's biggest ever qualified institutional placement
September 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
(NordLB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date September 28, 2022
Coupon 6-month Euribor + 98bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor + 98bp
Payment Date September 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) NordLB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000NLB1JE8
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Sale India's biggest ever qualified institutional placement
OTTAWA, June 5 Toronto's red-hot housing market cooled in May as sellers cashed in on high prices and buyers moved to the sidelines in the wake of new housing rules aimed at dampening demand in Canada's largest city, data showed on Monday.