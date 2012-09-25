September 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

(NordLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date September 28, 2022

Coupon 6-month Euribor + 98bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor + 98bp

Payment Date September 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) NordLB

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000NLB1JE8

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.