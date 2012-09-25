September 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
(NordLB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date September 28, 2021
Coupon 2.5 pct
Yield 2.58 pct
Payment Date September 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) NordLB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000NLB1JD0
