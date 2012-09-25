Sep 25Port conditions of Kakinada as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessels 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV BAYTUR INT.OCN UREA 11/09 11/09 28/09 nil 49,000 nil n.a. 2) MT PLAIN SAILING JMB CP COKE 18/09 18/09 25/09 nil 8,799 nil n.a. 3) M.V.ZHONG SHAN MENVIKING GB 22/09 22/09 28/09 22,500 nil nil n.a. 4) M.V.CHENNAI BOTHRA COAL 23/09 23/09 25/09 nil 29,422 nil n.a. 5) M.V.WIENIAWSKI PUYVAST GB 24/09 24/09 27/09 14,000 nil nil n.a. 6) M.T.STX INFINITY JMB EDIBLE OIL 24/09 24/09 25/09 nil 6,000 nil n.a. 7) M.V.PONTONOSTOS SEATRANS ROCK PHOS 24/09 24/09 27/09 nil 22,000 nil n.a. 8) M.V.RT STAR ATLANTIC PHOS. ACID 24/09 24/09 25/09 nil 11,000 nil n.a. 9) M.T. ARTISTRY JAMES EDIBLE OIL 24/09 24/09 27/09 nil 8,120 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MVD CENTAURUS SEATRANS COAL nil 52,277 nil 24/09 --- 2) MV ALAM AMAN BENLINE UREA nil 38,470 nil 25/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) M.V.AN ZE JIANG ACT GB 14,000 nil nil 26/09 2) M.T.TITAN PEACE SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 3,200 nil 26/09 3) M.V.KUMANO LILY IMPERIAL ALUMINA nil 31,100 nil 27/09 4) M.V.SEA CORAL PUYVAST GB 13,000 nil nil 28/09 5) M.T.STAR DREAM DEBLINES TOLUENE nil 1,000 nil 28/09 6) M.V.J REAL SAISHPNG WOOD PULP nil 9,200 nil 28/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL