September 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Scor SE
Issue Amount 65 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date Perputual
Coupon 5.875 pct
Issue price 101
Payment Date October 8, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas & UBS
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes The issue size will total 315 million Swiss francs
when fungible.
Coupon set at 5.25 pct until 8 June 2018, first coupon on
8 June 2013. If issue is not repaid on 8 June 2018, coupon will be
3-month Libor + 481.67bp. Optional Redemption on 8 June 2018 &
thereafter on each floating interset payment date.
ISIN CH0194836364
