Britain's FTSE steps warily into election week, travel stocks fall
LONDON, June 5 British shares were on the back foot on Monday with a general election looming and some tourism-related shares dented after an attack in London on Saturday.
September 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perpetual bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Arcelormittal
Issue Amount $650 million
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 8.75 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 8.75 pct
Payment Date September 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland
& BNP Paribas
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English & Lux
ISIN XS0836559178
June 5 Canada's Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd said on Monday it had agreed to buy a precious metals portfolio from U.S. private equity firm Orion Mine Finance Group for C$1.13 billion ($839.40 million), sending its shares up 10 percent.