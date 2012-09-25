BRIEF-China Traditional Chinese Medicine appoints Situ Min as CFO
June 5 China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd
September 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a global bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount $3.0 billion
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.7430
Reoffer price 99.7430
Spread 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 38.4
bp over the 0.625% August 31, 2017
UST
Payment Date October 2, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, JPMorgan & Morgan
Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 12.5 cents
Denoms (K) 1-10-100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's SEC
Registered Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN US298785Fz47
