* USD/INR likely to open higher as Asian stocks, FX
show losses. The pair last closed at 53.36/37.
* USD/INR NDFs close NY trade at 53.56-59 in high volumes.
* Month-end oil-related USD demand will be watched, say dealers.
* Nifty futures in Singapore trading down 0.4 percent,
with MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index 0.9 percent
lower.
* Euro remained around one-week lows against the dollar in early
Asian trade on Wednesday, pressured by concern about Spain's
hesitancy to request a bailout even as protests there turned
violent.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/)