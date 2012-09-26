* USD/INR likely to open higher as Asian stocks, FX show losses. The pair last closed at 53.36/37. * USD/INR NDFs close NY trade at 53.56-59 in high volumes. * Month-end oil-related USD demand will be watched, say dealers. * Nifty futures in Singapore trading down 0.4 percent, with MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index 0.9 percent lower. * Euro remained around one-week lows against the dollar in early Asian trade on Wednesday, pressured by concern about Spain's hesitancy to request a bailout even as protests there turned violent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/)