Sept 26 * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.5 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.9 percent. * Asian shares fell on Wednesday as protests in Spain underscored concerns about the country's financing difficulties and as investors refocus on slowing global growth after rallies sparked by easing measures from major central banks faded. * Foreign investors bought stocks of 58.45 billion rupees on Tuesday, when the BSE index rose 0.11 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * Also on watch, potential changes in the Cabinet, expected to last until the next general elections in 2014. * Analysts expect consolidation to continue till the expiry of September derivatives contracts on Thursday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)