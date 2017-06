* USD/INR opens higher at 53.52/53 vs 53.36/37 last close as local stocks fall tracking Asian indexes. * Month-end oil-related USD demand will be watched, say dealers. * USD/INR may move toward 53.66-75, followed by 54, but eventual risk remains for down move towards 52.18, the 38.2 percent of the 43.85-57.32 (Feb. 27, 2011-June 22, 2012) rally, charts show. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; krishnakumar.k@thomsonreuters.com)