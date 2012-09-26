* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1
basis points (bps) to 8.16 percent as crude oil slips.
* Brent crude slipped below $110 per barrel, weighed
down by worries that a fragile global economy would cut oil
demand.
* Dealers awaiting fiscal second half borrowing announcement,
likely on Thursday. While most dealers do not expect any
immediate hike in Oct-March borrowing, fears are government may
backload extra bond sales for the Jan-March quarter.
* A Reuters poll showed the government was likely to borrow an
additional 500 billion rupees this year, with fiscal deficit
likely at 5.8 percent, breaching the 5.1 percent budgeted.
