* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis points (bps) to 8.16 percent as crude oil slips. * Brent crude slipped below $110 per barrel, weighed down by worries that a fragile global economy would cut oil demand. * Dealers awaiting fiscal second half borrowing announcement, likely on Thursday. While most dealers do not expect any immediate hike in Oct-March borrowing, fears are government may backload extra bond sales for the Jan-March quarter. * A Reuters poll showed the government was likely to borrow an additional 500 billion rupees this year, with fiscal deficit likely at 5.8 percent, breaching the 5.1 percent budgeted.