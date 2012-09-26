* The BSE index falls 0.3 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is down 0.2 percent as of 0508 GMT. * Analysts expect some consolidation until the expiry of September derivatives contracts on Thursday. * Falls track lower Asian shares as protests in Spain underscored concerns about the country's financing difficulties. * Lenders fall on profit-taking after the NSE's banking sub-index had risen 14.3 percent so far this month as of Tuesday's close. * ICICI Bank falls 0.4 percent, while HDFC Bank falls 0.7 percent. * ACC Ltd gains 3.4 percent after Credit Suisse upgrades the stock to "neutral" from "underperform" on sturdier cement prices. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)