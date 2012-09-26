* RBI is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.14 percent,
higher than the last week's sale cut-off of 8.10 percent,
according to a Reuters poll of 10 traders.
* The highest forecast for the 91-day treasury bills in the poll
was 8.14 percent; the lowest was 8.12 percent.
* The 182-day T-bills are expected to be sold at 8.13 percent
versus the auction cut-off of 8.14 percent two weeks ago.
* The highest forecast for 182-day bills was at 8.16 percent,
the lowest at 8.10 percent.
* The RBI will auction 70 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50
billion rupees of 182-day bills later on Wednesday.
