* RBI is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.14 percent, higher than the last week's sale cut-off of 8.10 percent, according to a Reuters poll of 10 traders. * The highest forecast for the 91-day treasury bills in the poll was 8.14 percent; the lowest was 8.12 percent. * The 182-day T-bills are expected to be sold at 8.13 percent versus the auction cut-off of 8.14 percent two weeks ago. * The highest forecast for 182-day bills was at 8.16 percent, the lowest at 8.10 percent. * The RBI will auction 70 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day bills later on Wednesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)