* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.17 percent as traders stay on the sidelines ahead of the second-half borrowing plan due to be announced on Thursday. * Traders do not expect the government to announce any additional borrowing above the budgeted 2 trillion rupees on Thursday, with any extra borrowing announcement having the potential to push the 10-year yield up by around 5-10 bps, dealers said. * For a Reuters poll on the borrowing see: (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)