* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at
its previous close of 8.17 percent as traders stay on the
sidelines ahead of the second-half borrowing plan due to be
announced on Thursday.
* Traders do not expect the government to announce any
additional borrowing above the budgeted 2 trillion rupees on
Thursday, with any extra borrowing announcement having the
potential to push the 10-year yield up by around 5-10 bps,
dealers said.
* For a Reuters poll on the borrowing see:
