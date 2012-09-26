* USD/INR keeping gains in rangebound trade; pair at 53.56/57 versus 53.36/37 at last close. * The pair has traded in a narrow 53.485-53.63 band in session. * Month-end oil demand keeping USD bid balanced by selling due to profit booking ahead of futures expiry and NDF seen, say dealers. * Euro fell to a two-week low against the dollar on Wednesday, dragged down by mounting worries about Spain's reluctance to request a bailout even as anti-government protests turned violent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; krishnakumar.k@thomsonreuters.com)