* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate edged down 1
basis point to 7.12 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate
dropped 3 bps to 7.67 percent on hopes the
central bank will lower key interest rates at its next monetary
policy meeting.
* Traders said they expect the 1-year rates to fall further on
rate cut bets, but the government's second-half borrowing
calendar due to be announced on Thursday would also be watched.
* Any increase in the borrowing plan with heavier sales each
week could add stress to the liquidity in the system and is
expected to push upward pressure on rates, though most people do
not expect any immediate increase in borrowing. For a Reuters
poll on the expectations, see:
