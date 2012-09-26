* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate edged down 1 basis point to 7.12 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate dropped 3 bps to 7.67 percent on hopes the central bank will lower key interest rates at its next monetary policy meeting. * Traders said they expect the 1-year rates to fall further on rate cut bets, but the government's second-half borrowing calendar due to be announced on Thursday would also be watched. * Any increase in the borrowing plan with heavier sales each week could add stress to the liquidity in the system and is expected to push upward pressure on rates, though most people do not expect any immediate increase in borrowing. For a Reuters poll on the expectations, see: (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)