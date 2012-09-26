* Indian cash rates still firm around the repo rate at 8.00/8.10 percent, versus 8.00/8.05 Tuesday's close, in the first week of the reporting fortnight. * Banks' borrowing from the repo window eases to 565 billion rupees. * The federal government's outstanding short-term loans with the RBI were at 131.26 billion rupees on Sept. 14 against 16.80 billion rupees in the earlier week, indicating higher spending by the government. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 124.37 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.06 percent, while that in the CBLO market are at 451.36 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.99 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)