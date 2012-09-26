* Indian cash rates still firm around the repo rate at
8.00/8.10 percent, versus 8.00/8.05 Tuesday's close, in the
first week of the reporting fortnight.
* Banks' borrowing from the repo window eases to 565 billion
rupees.
* The federal government's outstanding short-term loans with the
RBI were at 131.26 billion rupees on Sept. 14 against 16.80
billion rupees in the earlier week, indicating higher spending
by the government.
* Total volumes in the call money market stand at 124.37 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.06 percent, while that in
the CBLO market are at 451.36 billion rupees at a weighted
average rate of 7.99 percent.
