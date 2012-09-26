* The BSE index falls 0.56 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is down 0.53 percent. * Falls track lower European shares as popular opposition within the euro zone to budget austerity measures unnerved investors already worried about a weak global growth outlook. * Lenders fall on profit-taking after the NSE's banking sub-index had risen 14.3 percent so far this month as of Tuesday's close. * HDFC Bank falls 1.8 percent, while ICICI bank is down 0.2 percent. * Power Finance Corp falls over 4 percent after Barclays Capital cut its rating to 'underweight' from 'neutral', saying the state-run lender for power projects would see only a limited impact from the government bailout of state-owned electricity distributors (discoms). * However, cement shares gain on expectations of a pickup in demand as the monsoon starts to pull back. * Even Credit Suisse upgraded India's ACC Ltd to 'neutral' from 'underperform', saying cement prices have declined less than expected, while cost pressures are subsiding and capacity pressures are easing. * ACC Ltd gains 3.5 percent while Ambuja Cements is up 2.8 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)