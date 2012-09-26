* Indian wireless services providers fall on continued profit-taking on expectations a run-up in share prices this month is unjustified given concerns about the sector's outlook. * Competitiveness in the sector is expected to increase with the widely expected entry of Reliance Industries into the sector, although the energy conglomerate has not confirmed its intentions. * Investors also remain concerned the government may potentially prevent wireless service providers from charging national roaming charges, following media reports earlier this week, which could hit margins in the sector. * Bharti Airtel shares fall 3.5 percent as of 0935 GMT, but are still up 11.2 percent so far this month, compared with the NSE's 7.9 percent gain. * Reliance Communication falls 1.3 percent, while IDEA Cellular is down 1.3 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/manoj.dharra@thomsonreuter .com)