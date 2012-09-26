September 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Holcim Finance Australia Pty Ltd

Guarantor Holcim Ltd

Issue Amount A$200 million

Maturity Date April 04, 2019

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price 99.214

Reoffer price 99.214

Yield 5.395 pct

Spread 200 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 04, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ Bank, National Australia Bank & RBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing ASX

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Australian

