* USD/INR off lows; pair at 53.55/56 versus 53.36/37 at last close. * Foreign bank dealer says short-covering seen in pair as exporter selling did not materialise. * Weakness in euro, which hit a two-week low in European trade, on continued uncertainty over Spain seeking bailout, also adding to pair gains.