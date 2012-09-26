September 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Patrimonio Del Trentino

Issue Amount 45 million euro

Maturity Date 28 March 2013

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 175bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 175bp

Payment Date September 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Natixis

Ratings A+ (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Italian

ISIN IT0004853443

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.