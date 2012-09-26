Sept 26 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the long-term and short-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) of First Niagara Financial Group, Inc. (FNFG) and its subsidiaries at 'BBB-' and
'F3', respectively. The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative. Prior to today's downgrades the
ratings were on Rating Watch Negative. (A detailed list of ratings follows at the end of this
release.)
The downgrade and Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's view that FNFG's current capital
position (following the closing of its HSBC acquisition and the balance sheet restructuring) is
considered lean providing limited flexibility should challenges arise given significant loan
growth through acquisitions in recent periods and heightened integration risks. Further, Fitch
believes the company's capital build may be prolonged versus the agency's initial expectations.
Although FNFG's core operating revenues continue to be satisfactory, in Fitch's view, forecasted
earnings may be complicated by the difficult economic and low interest rate environment.
Additionally, FNFG's capital position is much lower than similarly-rated peers and most of
Fitch's U.S. rated financial institutions from a tangible common equity (TCE) position and a
regulatory capital standpoint. FNFG's Tier 1 Common Ratio, TCE and Tier 1 RBC totaled 7.41%,
5.69%, and 9.40% for 2Q12, respectively. For 'BBB' rated U.S. Banks, Fitch Core Capital/RWA
(which is a similar measure to Tier 1 Common) average is 13.08%, TCE average is 9.08% and Tier 1
TBC is 13.73% for 2Q12. FNFG estimates that Tier 1 Common Ratio under Basel III would be reduced
by 20-25 bps based at June 30, 2012.
Fitch notes that the company's risk profile has also modestly increased given riskier
investment securities such as CLO holdings and the loan portfolio mix has shifted to more
commercially-oriented loans. The company has also increased its lending activities in highly
leveraged transactions, asset-based lending, credit cards, indirect auto, and syndicated loans.
Given economic uncertainties, credit losses may increase from historical standards.
To-date, asset quality is solid and remains a rating strength. Despite the credit downturn,
FNFG's NCOs and NPAs (which includes troubled debt restructuring and acquired loans) stood at
0.36% and 1.64% for 2Q12. Fitch also notes that FNFG's loan book has an estimated 3% credit
mark. Although, Fitch believes NCOs will increase from historical performance given commercial
loan growth, it is expected to remain manageable.
Fitch views positively that FNFG recently restructuring its investment securities book to
reduce its interest rate risk related to MBS holdings. However, the company still maintains a
sizeable securities book accounting for 33% of total assets at June 30, 2012. Although
prepayment risk was reduced, reinvestment of future cashflows is expected to generate lower
yields given rate environment.
FNFG's holding company position is considered ample to support its debt obligations and
common dividend. At June 30, 2012, FNFG's parent company had $446 million in cash to service
about $47 million of interest and operating expenses and about $111 million in common dividend.
The company expects to manage holding company liquidity with a minimum debt service coverage
ratio of 2x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action or a return to a Stable Outlook may ensue should the company improve
its capital position to peer averages, absent any negative asset quality trends and decline in
profitability measures.
Although considered unlikely, a downgrade would be possible should FNFG announce an
acquisition in the near term, manage its capital more aggressively and/or experience a change in
credit quality trends materially worse than Fitch's expectations.
Fitch downgrades the following ratings with a Negative Outlook:
First Niagara Financial Group, Inc
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR to 'F3' from 'F2';
--Senior Unsecured to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
--Preferred stock to 'B' from 'B+';
--Subordinated debt to 'BB+' from 'BBB-';
--Viability to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'.
First Niagara Bank
--Long-term deposits to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
--Short-term deposits to 'F3' from 'F2'; --Short-Term IDR to 'F3' from 'F2';
--Viability to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'.
First Niagara Commercial Bank
--Long-term deposits to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
--Short-term deposits to 'F3' from 'F2';
--Short-Term IDR to 'F3' from 'F2';
--Viability to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
First Niagara Financial Group
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
First Niagara Bank
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
First Niagara Commercial Bank
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.