September 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Voestalpine AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 05, 2018

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.332

Yield 4.128 pct

Spread 295 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 342.7bp

Over the Due 2018 DBR

Payment Date October 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank, Societe

Generale CIB & Unicredit

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

