September 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 300 million rand

Maturity Date March 27, 2015

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 100.593

Reoffer price 98.968

Yield 5.24 pct

Payment Date October 04, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.