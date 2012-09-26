September 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Kommunekredit

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 05, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 8bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date October 03, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0837065548

