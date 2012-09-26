BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $144 million as of June 5 versus $144 million as of june 2
September 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Kommunekredit
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date October 05, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 8bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date October 03, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS0837065548
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $144 million as of June 5 versus $144 million as of june 2
* Pure Multi-Family REIT Lp announces US$48.8 million property acquisition in Dallas, Texas