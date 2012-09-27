* USD/INR likely to open lower as Asian FX, stocks trading with gains. The pair last closed at 53.51/52. * USD/INR NDFs close NY trade at 53.78-83 in high volumes. * Nifty futures in Singapore up 0.2 percent, with MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index 0.5 percent higher. * Dealers will also closely await the government's fiscal second-half borrowing. The government is scheduled to borrow 2 trillion rupees in Oct-March and any extra borrowing will be seen as fiscal slippage. * Moody's will retain its 'stable' outlook on India, expecting economic growth to improve on the back of consumer demand, although the country is still constrained by its fiscal deficit, an analyst at the ratings agency said on Wednesday. * Euro wallowed at two-week lows on Thursday, having suffered a third day of decline as protests grew against austerity measures. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/)