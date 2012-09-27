* Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange rose 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was up 0.4 percent. * Asian shares were capped on Thursday as uncertainty over a bailout for Spain dented sentiment, while global lenders' wrangling over Greek debt restructuring highlighted Europe's apparent difficulty to reach a unified approach to tackling its debt crisis. * Foreign investors bought 6.88 billion rupees of stocks on Wednesday, when the BSE index fell 0.33 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * Traders expect volatility as September options and futures contracts are set to expire at the end of the session on Thursday. * Also on watch, the Supreme Court will give its "opinion" after the government sought clarity on allocation of natural resources, foreign investments and telecoms licences. (0830GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)