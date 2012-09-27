* UltraTech Cement and drug maker Lupin will replace Steel Authority of India and Sterlite Industries in India's main NSE index from Friday. * Analysts say the removal of SAIL and Sterlite from the NSE index, also known as Nifty, underlines the negative sentiment prevailing on the materials sector even as valuations are at multi-year lows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)