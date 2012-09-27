* USD/INR falls 53.43/44 vs 53.51/52 last close, as domestic shares edge higher in pre-open trading. * Month-end oil demand from refiners likely to support pair, dealers say. * Dealers will also closely await the government's borrowing plans for the second-half of the fiscal year, at the meeting with the RBI due to start at around 1500 IST (0930 GMT) * The government is scheduled to borrow 2 trillion rupees in Oct-March and is widely expected to delay any announcements on needing additional borrowings. * Euro wallowed at two-week lows on Thursday, having suffered a third day of decline as protests grew against austerity measures. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/)