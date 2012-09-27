* The BSE index gains 0.12 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is up 0.1 percent. * Cement shares such as ACC Ltd gain for a third session on expectations for a revival of demand at the end of the monsoon season. * ACC gains 1.5 percent, Ambuja Cements is up 1.1 percent, while India Cement gains 2.9 percent. * Traders expect volatility as September options and futures contracts are set to expire at the end of the session on Thursday. * Dealers will also closely await the government's borrowing plans for the second-half of the fiscal year, to be decided at a meeting with the RBI that is due to start at around 1500 IST (0930 GMT) * India's Supreme Court is also set to give its opinion after the government sought clarity on the allocation of natural resources, including foreign investments and telecom licences due around 1400 IST (0830GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)