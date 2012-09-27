* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.17 percent ahead of the announcement of the government's borrowing calendar for the second half of the fiscal year ending in March. * The announcement is due some time after the government's meeting with RBI due to start around 1500 IST (0930 GMT). * Analysts widely expect India to borrow more, with a Reuters poll expecting an additional 500 billion rupees for the year ending in March, although the government may not announce the need to increase borrowing until later this year. * If no extra borrowing is announced, bond yields may fall to 8.12 percent levels, traders say. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com /; archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)