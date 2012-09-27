MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate drops 2 basis points (bps) to 8.10 percent, its lowest since mid-August while the 1-year rate falls 1 bp to 7.66 percent. * Traders say expectations of improvement in the liquidity conditions in the near future on the back of month-end government spending is prompting receiving in OIS rates. * Some investors also looking to hedge their short bond positions by receiving OIS, traders add. * The benchmark 10-yr bond yield rises 1 basis point to 8.18 percent as traders trim positions ahead of the borrowing calendar for the second half of the current fiscal year. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)