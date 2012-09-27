* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate drops 2 basis points (bps) to 8.10 percent, its lowest since mid-August while the 1-year rate falls 1 bp to 7.66 percent. * Traders say expectations of improvement in the liquidity conditions in the near future on the back of month-end government spending is prompting receiving in OIS rates. * Some investors also looking to hedge their short bond positions by receiving OIS, traders add. * The benchmark 10-yr bond yield rises 1 basis point to 8.18 percent as traders trim positions ahead of the borrowing calendar for the second half of the current fiscal year. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)